Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day are both among the many day of celebration in the upcoming week.
But, if the celebration of love doesn’t pique your interest, there are plenty of other fun and thoughtful ways to observe and have fun:
n Feb. 11: National Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day, National Inventors’ Day, National Make a Friend Day
n Feb. 12: National Plum Pudding Day, No One Eats Alone Day, Freedom to Marry Day
n Feb. 13: Galentine’s Day, Global Movie Day, World Radio Day
n Feb. 14: National Ferris Wheel Day, National Organ Donor Day, Valentine’s Day
n Feb. 15: Single’s Awareness Day, National Wisconsin Day
n Feb. 16: National Do A Grouch a Favor Day, International Pancake Day,
n Feb. 17: Random Acts of Kindness Day, National Cabbage Day, Champion Crab Races Day
