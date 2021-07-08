Forty-six years ago this summer, moviegoers were lining up to see "Jaws," Steven Spielberg's thriller about a predatory great white shark that gobbles up beachgoers with abandon. The movie set records at the box office, set the table for what we now think of as the summer movie season and made a lot of people think twice before they dipped their toes in the water when they would head off for oceanside vacations.
No one wants to be swimming and come within spitting distance of a shark, that's for sure. But even though they frighten the living heck out of humans, the reality is sharks have more reason to be frightened of us. It's estimated 100 million sharks die as a result of human activity every year, whether through industrialized fishing, climate change or oil and gas drilling. They've been around for 450 million years - about 444 million more years than humans - but they are being pushed toward extinction. A study published earlier this year in the journal Nature estimated there has been a 71% decline in shark populations around the world over the last half-century.
We would miss sharks if they disappeared. They help keep ocean ecosysytems in balance by nibbling on critters lower on the food chain, and that, in turn, has beneficial impacts for us. The animals that sharks eat prevent them from overgrazing in seagrass meadows, and those seagrass meadows prevent carbon from escaping into the atmosphere.
Next Wednesday is Shark Awareness Day, designed to highlight the importance that sharks have in our oceans and in our world. According to the Shark Trust, a British nonprofit dedicated to shark conservation, "For a long time, sharks were misunderstood and vilified. But this outdated view is fading fast. Over the past 20 years, we've seen a huge positive shift in attitudes toward sharks."
July 8: National Freezer Pop Day, National Chocolate with Almonds Day, Be a Kid Again Day
July 9: Collector Car Appreciation Day, National Sugar Cookie Day, World Kebab Day
July 10: National Kitten Day, National Pina Colada Day, Don’t Step on a Bee Day
July 11: National Cheer Up the Lonely Day, All American Pet Photo Day, National Mojito Day
July 12: National Simplicity Day, National Different Colored Eyes Day, National Pecan Pie Day
July 13: Cow Appreciation Day, National French Fry Day, Embrace Your Geekness Day
July 14: National Tape Measure Day, National Mac & Cheese Day, Shark Awareness Day
