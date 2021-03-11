What do Dorothy Gale, Superman and Sam and Dean Winchester have in common?
They’re all from Kansas.
Well, technically, Superman is a child of the planet Krypton, but when his rocket ship landed on earth, he was raised by Martha and Jonathan Kent in the fictional town of Smallville, Kansas.
The town’s name became the title of a 10-season television series that followed Clark Kent (Tom Welling) coming to terms with his powers, and included actors portraying comic favorites like Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen and Superman foil Lex Luthor.
The Smallville native has been featured in numerous other movies, television shows and cartoons, including the upcoming retooled “Justice League” which premieres March 18 on the HBO Max streaming service.
The movie was initially released in 2017 and panned by fans.
The film’s original director, Zack Snyder, stepped away from the film when his daughter died, and another director stepped in for post-production duties.
The upcoming “Justice League” is being billed as the “Snyder cut,” and includes new footage and reshot scenes. It increases the length of the movie from almost 2 hours to 4 hours.
And some fans accidentally got an early preview of what Kansas’s superhero son and his superhero buddies do in the recut movie. News outlets reported an error Monday led to an early release of the Snyder film on the streaming service. It was corrected quickly, the streaming service noted in a statement.
The Winchester brothers, around whom the series “Supernatural” is crafted, were born in Lawrence. Their story played out over 327 episodes in 15 seasons, frequently returning to their Kansas roots in mention or location.
And who could forget Dorothy Gale, the farm girl taken by a tornado somewhere over the rainbow.
What she says in “The Wizard of Oz” as she enters Munchkinland and the movie shifts from black and white to color is often misquoted.
Many think she says, “Toto, we’re not in Kansas anymore,” but what she actually says is, “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”
Three films set in the state – 1990’s “Dances with Wolves,” 1992’s “Unforgiven” and 1931’s “Cimarron” – won the Academy Award for best picture.
Dozens of other films and television shows are set there, too, which means there are plenty of options to celebrate the state on Monday, observed as National Kansas Day.
Other days to celebrate include:
March 11: National Promposal Day, National Johnny Appleseed Day, World Kidney Day
March 12: National Girl Scout Day, National Plant a Flower Day, Middle Name Pride Day
March 13: National Earmuff Day, National Open an Umbrella Indoors Day, National Good Samaritan Day
March 14: National Pi Day, National Write Down Your Story Day, International Ask a Question Day
March 15: National Everything You Think is Wrong Day, National Kansas Day, National Napping Day
March 16: National Everything You Do Is Right Day, National Artichoke Hearts Day, National Panda Day
March 17: National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Submarine Day
