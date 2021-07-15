Next Tuesday is National Moon Day, commemorating the day 52 years ago when Neil Armstrong became the first person to plant his feet on the surface of the moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission.
But the day also celebrates something closer to us -- the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Yes, Tuesday is National Pennsylvania Day. All 50 states have their national days. National West Virginia Day fell on July 7, and National Ohio Day is coming up on Nov. 2, in case you want to help two of our closest neighbors celebrate.
Since we live here, it's easy to take Pennsylvania for granted. It has its problems, like any other state. But there's a lot about Pennsylvania to celebrate.
It has a rich history, there's no doubt about that. It was the second state to join the union, and the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were both ushered into the world in Philadelphia, and Gettysburg was the site of the pivotal battle of the Civil War. President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address there four months later, and it's considered one of the greatest pieces of oratory anyone has delivered anywhere, despite being just 272 words long.
The first hospital in the United States was located in Pennsylvania, as was the first subscription library, successful daily newspaper, roller coaster, escalator and cable television system.
An impressive array of American luminaries were either born in or made their homes in Pennsylvania. The list includes Joe Biden, Taylor Swift, John Updike, Samuel Barber, Stan Musial, John Coltrane, Stephen Foster, Andy Warhol, James Stewart and Benjamin Franklin.
And according to Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, "Pennsylvania is home to some of the hardest-working, toughest, most decent people in America."
July 15: National Give Something Away Day, National I Love Horses Day, National Gummi Worm Day
July 16: National Personal Chef Day, Guinea Pig Appreciation Day, National Fresh Spinach Day
July 17: National Lottery Day, National Tattoo Day, World Emoji Day
July 18: National Sour Candy Day, National Ice Cream Day, World Listening Day
July 19: National Get Out of the Dog House Day, National Daiquiri Day, Stick Your Tongue Out Day
July 20: National Fortune Cookie Day, National Pennsylvania Day, International Chess Day
July 21: National Be Someone Day, National Hot Dog Day, National Junk Food Day
