“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”
-Dr. Seuss.
The words of Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, can make just about anyone smile.
His words are infectious, making it hard for those who read his books not to think in the quirky rhythmic cadence that punctuate the pages.
He published his first book, “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” in 1937, and went to write and illustrate more than 60 others before his death in 1991.
His books have sold more than 600 million copies and have been translated into many languages, and serve as the inspiration for March’s designation of National Reading Month.
Geisel’s birthday, March 2, is observed as Read Across America Day.
Since 1998, the National Education Association has been observing Read Across America, which it explains is “an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.’’
The NEA launched Read Across America in 1998, and it has become the nation’s largest celebration of reading.
While March 2 is the day most associated with the campaign – schools and libraries often plan special Seuss-centric activities – the program has a slate of activities that run year-round.
It encourages parents to read to and with their children, and the NEA’s website (nea.org) offers a number of age-appropriate reading recommendations and activities to participate any day, any time.
Other celebratory occasions this week include:
n Feb. 25: National Chili Day, Digital Learning Day, Let’s All Eat Right Day
n Feb. 26: National Tell a Fairy Tale Day, Skip the Straw Day, Levi Strauss Day
n Feb. 27: National Retro Day, National Polar Bear Day, Sword Swallowers Day, Pokémon Day
n Feb. 28: National Tooth Fairy Day, National Floral Design Day, National Science Day
n March 1: World Music Therapy Day, National Pig Day, World Compliment Day
n March 2: National Read Across America Day (Dr. Seuss Day), International Rescue Cat Day
n March 3: World Wildlife Day, National Cold Cuts Day, Soup It Forward Day
