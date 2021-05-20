Dracula’s castle in Transylvania, Romania is hopping these days – just in time for World Dracula Day next Wednesday.
A COVID-19 vaccination center has been set up on the periphery of Romania’s Bran Castle, which is purported to be the inspiration behind Dracula’s home in Bram Stoker’s 19th-century gothic novel “Dracula.”
Every weekend through May “vaccination marathons” will be held just outside the storied 14th-century hilltop castle, where no appointment is needed, in an attempt to encourage people to protect themselves against COVID-19.
“We wanted to show people a different way to get the (vaccine) needle,” said Alexandru Priscu, the marketing manager at Bran Castle.
The campaign vaccinated about 400 people in its first weekend. Priscu said people from around the world have called to see if they, too, could take advantage of the unique setting to get the jab.
Sadly, the vaccine given at the castle is only available to residents of Romania.
Those who want to pay homage to Drac, though, have a number of options to check out the most recognized vampire in the world.
There are more than 100 films about the count ranging from scary to campy. There are also scores of books, plays, cartoons, music and video games.
Fear not if fangs and stakes aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other occasions to celebrate this week.
May 20: National Be a Millionaire Day, National Rescue Dog Day, National Quiche Lorraine Day
May 21: National Waitstaff Day, National Pizza Party Day, National Bike to Work Day, International Tea Day
May 22: International Being You Day, National Solitaire Day, National Buy a Musical Instrument Day, Sherlock Holmes Day
May 23: National Lucky Penny Day, National Taffy Day, World Turtle Day
May 24: National Scavenger Hunt Day, National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day, National Yucatan Shrimp Day
May 25: National Tap Dance Day, National Wine Day, Geek Pride Day
May 26: National Paper Airplane Day, National Blueberry Cheesecake Day, World Dracula Day
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
