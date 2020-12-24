For many, tomorrow is the Big Day.
Parents will rise earlier than they’d perhaps prefer with children ready to find out what goodies have been left under the tree. A flurry of activity – packages ripped open, “ooohs” and “ahhhhs” over surprises – will follow.
And then, for the first time, many families will just stay put.
Instead of traveling to visit (or hosting visitors), a lot of families in our area and across the country will continue their day as a unit.
This Christmas means a break from tradition for a lot of us, and there is a sense of loss in that.
But physical distance needn’t be an impediment to celebrating with loved ones.
Face-to-face virtual visits can bring grandparents and other relatives into the celebration, or offer a way to toast the day with friends. Phone calls, too, provide an opportunity for connection with those who aren’t with us in person.
Maybe this year’s dinner will also be different – smaller certainly, for many, or perhaps non-traditional. (Christmas pizza, anyone?)
Yet, in a year that’s been frustrating and challenging, we all have the opportunity to make the best of it – to acknowledge and embrace the differences as memories we will carry within our hearts for the remainder of our lives.
So, celebrate! Resolve to close out 2020 with love and togetherness – be it virtual or otherwise – and look forward to the opportunities that the new year will bring.
And if there’s celebration left over in you, there are plenty of other observances in the coming week:
n Dec. 24: National Eggnog Day, National Re-Gifting Day, Last-Minute Shopper’s Day
n Dec. 25: National Pumpkin Pie Day, No “L” Day
n Dec. 26: National Candy Cane Day, National Thank-you Note Day, National Whiner’s Day
n Dec. 27: National Fruitcake Day, Visit the Zoo Day, Make Cut Out Snowflakes Day
n Dec. 28: National Short Film Day, National Card Playing Day, Pledge of Allegiance Day
n Dec. 29: National Hero Day, National Pepper Pot Day, Tick Tock Day
n Dec. 30: National Bicarbonate of Soda Day, Bacon Day
