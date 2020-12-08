For nearly 80 years, Curious George has been entertaining children.
The book series, written by Margaret and H.A. Rey, follows the little primate, who was found in Africa by the Man with the Yellow Hat.
George’s original adventures span books written from 1941 through 1966, various television specials and movies, and refer to him as a monkey.
But, is he really?
Monkeys have tails; Curious George does not.
Technically, that should make him an ape, some have argued.
The debate has waged on in recent years, with the subject being addressed in magazines like Forbes and in the New York Yorker.
The inquisitive primate’s creators, however, have no question about George’s species.
In 1991, Margaret Rey told National Public Radio she and her husband “loved monkeys and just wrote a book about a monkey.”
Debate settled.
So why not make some time to spend with Curious George on Monday, which is unofficial, international observance of Monkey Day?
Other days to celebrate are:
n Dec. 10: Dewey Decimal System Day, National Lager Day
n Dec. 11: National App Day, National Noodle Ring Day, National Salesperson Day
n Dec. 12: National Ambrosia Day, Poinsettia Day, Gingerbread House Day
n Dec. 13: National Day of The Horse, National Cocoa Day, Ice Cream Day
n Dec. 14: Monkey Day, Roast Chestnuts Day
n Dec. 15: Cat Herders Day, National Wear Your Pearls Day, International Tea Day
n Dec. 16: National Chocolate-covered Anything Day, Barbie and Barney Backlash Day, Stupid Toy Day
