Need something to do to pass the time over the New Year’s holiday?
Consider honoring author J.R.R. Tolkien on his birthday (Sunday, Jan. 3) by watching “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies.
But be warned: whether you watch the theatrical releases or the extended versions, an early start is necessary to get through all of them.
The three movies from Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” (which precedes “The Lord of the Rings” in Tolkien time, but not movie releases) clock in at nearly 8 hours (9 hours for the extended versions).
And “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy will take even longer: a bit over 11 hours for the theatrical releases or 13 hours for the extended versions.
Either way you cut it, it’s nearly 24 hours of hobbits, elves, dwarves, wizards, dragons and other creatures traveling across Middle Earth.
If the movies sound like a bunch of fantasy mumbo jumbo, well, they are. But they’re darn entertaining mumbo jumbo.
They’ve got trials and tribulations, heroes and villains, and at their core, both trilogies tell a story about friendship and perseverance.
We can all use a little of that as we start a new year.
Other things to celebrate include:
n Dec. 31: National Champagne Day, No Interruptions Day, Make Up Your Mind Day
n Jan. 1: National Bloody Mary Day, National Hangover Day
n Jan. 2: National Buffet Day, National Science Fiction Day, National Personal Trainer Awareness Day, World Introvert Day
n Jan. 3: National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day, National Drinking Straw Day, National Fruitcake Toss Day, J.R.R. Tolkien Day
n Jan. 4: National Trivia Day, National Spaghetti Day, World Hypnotism Day
n Jan. 5: National Screenwriters Day, National Whipped Cream Day, National Bird Day
n Jan. 6: National Bean Day, National Cuddle Up Day, National Technology Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.