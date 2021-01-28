Are you a Dorothy, a Rose, a Blanche or a Sophia?
“The Golden Girls,” a sitcom that ran from 1985-1992 on NBC, created characters that are beloved by many, following the lives of four older women who share friendship (and a home) in Miami.
Each had distinct personalities, ranging from the pragmatism of Bea Arthur’s Dorothy Zbornak to the over-the-top flirtatious nature of Rue McClanahan’s Blanche Devereaux.
Dorothy’s mother Sophia Petrillo (played by Estelle Getty), routinely brought her honest assessment to the lives of the women – whether they wanted it or not.
Betty White, who played the naïve and kind Rose Nylund, is the lone living core cast member of the show.
White celebrated her 99th birthday last Sunday, and in true comedic form, told the Associated Press, “Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!”
Her credits stretch from 1949’s “Hollywood on Television” to a 2019 voice role in “Forky Asks a Question.” She also appeared in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
White’s work, always marked by impeccable comedic timing, has earned her five Emmy Awards, including a 2010 trophy for a guest-host appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”
Available to stream on a number of services, “The Golden Girls” is a perfect watch on Monday, which is designated Spunky Old Broads Day.
The holiday was created in 2002 by Dr. Gayle Carson, a radio personality, author, coach and mentor to women over 50.
Other holidays to celebrate this week include:
n Jan 28: National Kazoo Day, National Have Fun At Work Day, National Blueberry Pancake Day
n Jan 29: National Puzzle Day, National Corn Chip Day, Curmudgeons Day
n Jan 30: National Croissant Day, National Seed Swap Day, Yodel for Your Neighbors Day
n Jan. 31: National Backward Day, National Inspire Your Heart With Art Day, National Hot Chocolate Day
n Feb 1: National Serpent Day, National Get Up Day, Spunky Old Broads Day
n Feb. 2: World Play Your Ukulele Day, National Tater Tot Day, National Groundhog Day
n Feb. 3: National Girls and Women in Sports Day, National Day The Music Died Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.