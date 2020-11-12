From anchovy-free pizza to fancy rats and mice, there are plenty of truly unique holidays to celebrate this week.
We also have a Friday the 13th in our midst.
Having just passed Halloween (the holiday for hockey-mask-wearing, machete enthusiast Jason Voorhees), many are probably tired of creepy movies – but plenty are likely superstitious about the day.
Fear of Friday the 13th is called both friggatriskaidekaphobia and paraskavedekatriaphobia.
Several years ago, we talked to some experts about why Western culture is wary of the day. Their answers were all the same: people crave an explanation for why bad things happen.
And if more than a couple of unfortunate things happened to occur on Friday the 13th, then it must mean that the day and date are bad luck.
But, not only bad things have happened on Friday the 13th.
Before you get too concerned about what might happen tomorrow, consider some of these good things that happened on Fridays that happened to be the 13th day of the month:
n President Lyndon B. Johnson signed an order stating that the government cannot engage in gender-based employment discrimination on Oct. 13, 1967.
n Evelyn Pinckert Kilgore became the first licensed female flight instructor on Oct. 13, 1939.
n NASA scientists discovered there is water on the moon on Nov. 13, 2009.
n Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. video game was released on Sept. 13, 1985.
n The accordion was patented on Friday, Jan. 13, 1854, and without this incredible invention there would be no polka and no Weird Al Yankovic.
Now that would truly be unlucky.
Here are some other reasons to celebrate:
n Nov. 12: Chicken Soup for the Soul Day, Fancy Rat & Mouse Day, Happy Hour Day (also: National Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day)
n Nov. 13: Friday the 13th, Sadie Hawkins Day, Actor’s Day
n Nov. 14: Loosen Up, Lighten Up Day, National Family PJ Day, National Pickle Day
n Nov. 15: Clean Your Refrigerator Day, America Recycles Day, Pack Your Mom’s Lunch Day
n Nov. 16: Button Day, International Tolerance Day, Have A Party With Your Bear Day, National Fast Food Day
n Nov. 17: Homemade Bread Day, Take a Hike Day, World Peace Day, The Little Mermaid Day
n Nov. 18: Occult Day, Married to a Scorpio Support Day, Mickey Mouse Day, Push-button Phone Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.