Pizza lovers, get ready.
Jan. 10-17 is the week dedicated to celebrating the robust deliciousness of a perfect slice.
And there are plenty of movies and television shows that have paid homage to pizza – or at least used it as a prop.
Frustrated “Breaking Bad” anti-hero Walter White tossed one onto the roof of his home when his wife, Skyler, rejected his saucy peace offering.
The scene, in the second episode of the third season, was so iconic that it prompted the Albuquerque, New Mexico, woman who owns the home that stood in as the White’s residence to install video surveillance cameras.
Fans of the show, it seems, kept coming there to try and recreate the classic throw.
It got so bad that in 2015 (five years after the episode aired), “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan asked fans to stop on his podcast.
“Let me tell you, there is nothing original or funny or cool about throwing a pizza on this lady’s roof. So uncool. Please stop,” he said.
Sadly, Gilligan’s plea didn’t help.
Two years later, the owner erected a six-foot wall around the home.
There are hundreds of other iconic pizza-centric scenes out there if science-teacher-turned-meth-kingpin Walter White doesn’t float your boat.
An episode of the classic, “I Love Lucy,” sees her flipping dough in a pizza parlor, and don’t forget John Travolta strolling down the street eating a double slice in “Saturday Night Fever” (bonus points if you knew The Bee Gee’s “Stayin’ Alive” was playing).
Peter Parker sets aside his Spider-Man costume to deliver pizza (late) in the Tobey Maguire movie “Spider-Man 2.”
In “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” Spicoli orders up a pizza during class, and for the kiddos, The Pizza Planet truck from “Toy Story” is in a bunch of Pixar films.
And if you want to binge some vintage Ryan Reynolds and Nathan Fillion, the first two seasons of “Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place” partially takes place at the fictional Beacon Street Pizza in Boston.
The show ran from 1998-2001.
Sadly, and with no explanation, “the Pizza Place” part of the show was axed in seasons three and four.
Hopefully the change didn’t leave anyone frustrated enough to toss a pizza.
Other occasions to celebrate in the upcoming week include:
n Jan. 7: National Bobblehead Day, National Tempura Day, Old Rock Day
n Jan. 8: National Argyle Day, National Winter Skin Relief Day, National Bubble Bath Day
n Jan. 9: National Static Electricity Day, National Balloon Ascension Day
n Jan. 10: National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, National Save the Eagles Day, National Oysters Rockefeller Day
n Jan. 11: National Milk Day, National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day, National Clean Off Your Desk Day
n Jan. 12: National Marzipan Day, National Pharmacist Day, National Hot Tea Day
n Jan. 13: International Skeptics Day, Stephen Foster Memorial Day, National Rubber Ducky Day
