Whether on a stage on Broadway or at a small community theater, watching a show unfold, live, is an incomparable experience.
Stage actors transport us into their worlds of love, heartbreak, dancing and song without the option of a second take.
They make us laugh and cry, tap our toes and envelop us into the reality they create before our eyes.
The pandemic necessitated our theaters go dark this past year, taking away an opportunity to escape when many of us needed it most.
World Theatre Day, celebrated every March 27 since 1962, comes at the perfect time to remind us of the magic of plays and musicals.
The goal of the day, according to world-theatre-day.org, is for those who love it to celebrate theater, and to highlight its importance to those uninitiated to its value.
As we begin to emerge from the challenges COVID-19 presented us, so do our local theaters.
Throughout our area, they are beginning to present shows in-person, to limited capacity seating. Theater companies and local colleges are also offering many of their shows virtually.
Our Go! List includes a number of performances that can be enjoyed in person or online. Saturday marks a fitting day to shut off your phone and escape with a play, supporting actors and the art they offer.
Other days to celebrate this week include:
n March 25: National Tolkien Reading Day, National Medal of Honor Day, National Lobster Newburg Day
n March 26: National Spinach Day, National Make Up Your Own Holiday Day, No Homework Day
n March 27: National Joe Day, National Scribble Day, World Theatre Day, Quirky Country Music Song Titles Day
n March 28: National Something on a Stick Day, National Triglycerides Day, National Hot Tub Day
n March 29: National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, National Nevada Day, National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day
n March 30: National Take a Walk in the Park Day, National Virtual Vacation Day, National Pencil Day
n March 31: National Crayon Day, National Little Red Wagon Day, National Prom Day
