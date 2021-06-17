Drink water.
For years, it's been drilled into us. It's even spawned its own holiday, as next Wednesday is National Hydration Day.
But how much is enough? Turns out the answer isn't exactly as simple as a consuming a certain number of ounces.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there’s no recommendation for how much water adults and children should drink daily.
The public health agency notes that water intake doesn’t just include filling up a glass from the tap, it also includes water from foods and other beverages.
Watermelon and spinach, for example, are almost 100% water by weight.
The Mayo Clinic, meanwhile, cites a recommendation from the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine: 15.5 cups for men; 11.5 cups for women.
So what about eight glasses a day many of us were told to drink as youngsters?
“Most healthy people can stay hydrated by drinking water and other fluids when they feel thirsty,” according to an article published by Mayo Clinic staff. “For some people, fewer than eight glasses a day might be enough. But other people might need more.”
Both the CDC and the Mayo Clinic agree that a variety of factors like exercise, how hot it is outside and overall health play into how much water is enough for each person.
They also agree that consuming water is a necessary part of of staying healthy.
So bottoms up on Wednesday ... or just ladle some extra sauce on your Detroit-style pizza (also celebrated that day). Tomatoes are between 90-95% water too.
Other occasions for the week include:
June 17: Global Garbage Man Day, National Eat Your Vegetables Day, National Mascot Day
June 18: National Go Fishing Day, National Splurge Day, National Flip Flop Day
June 19: National Garfield the Cat Day, National Watch Day, National Martini Day
June 20: National Hike with a Geek Day, National Vanilla Milkshake Day, Father’s Day
June 21: National Day of the Gong, Go Skateboarding Day, National Selfie Day
June 22: National HVAC Tech Day, National Onion Rings Day, World Rainforest Day
June 23: National Hydration Day, National Pecan Sandies Day, National Detroit-Style Pizza Day
