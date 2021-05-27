The day started off on the wrong foot.
The alarm didn’t go off, the dog didn’t quite make it outside and the lunch you were going to take to work, well, unbeknownst to you, a ravenous teenager devoured it last night.
Ugh.
Time to smile!
According to Psychology Today, scientists and spiritual teachers agree that turning that frown upside down can improve your mood.
Added bonus: it can also lift the mood of those around you.
In an online article on psychologytoday.com, author Dr. Ronald E. Riggio writes, “Each time you smile, you throw a little feel-good party in your brain. The act of smiling activates neural messaging that benefits your health and happiness.”
That's because smiling releases tiny molecules called neuropeptides that go to battle against stress.
It also releases neurotransmitters like dopamine, endorphins and serotonin, which lower heart rate and blood pressure.
Riggio also notes that smiling, well, it just makes us look better to those around us. He cites findings from the Face Research Laboratory in Scotland that showed both men and women were more attracted to photos of people who made eye contact and smiled.
And if you need one more reason to grin with abandon, it can give a boost to those you encounter, Riggio says.
“If you’re smiling at someone, it’s likely they can’t help but smile back,” he wrote.
While all of this is good advice for every day, you can practice on Monday – National Smile Day.
Other days to celebrate this week include:
May 27: National Cellophane Tape Day, National Grape Popsicle Day
May 28: National Road Trip Day, National Cooler Day, National Wig Out Day
May 29: National Paperclip Day, International Jazz Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day
May 30: National Creativity Day, National Water a Flower Day, National Hole in My Bucket Day
May 31: Autonomous Vehicle Day, National Save Your Hearing Day, National Smile Day
June 1: National Olive Day, National Go Barefoot Day, National Pen Pal Day
June 2: National Rocky Road Day, National Leave The Office Early Day, National Running Day
