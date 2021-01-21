“Candy might be sweet, but it’s a traveling carnival blowing through town. Pie is home. People always come home.”
Pie maker Ned (Lee Pace) from the forensic fairy tale “Pushing Daisies” offered up quite a few pie-centered gems on the short-lived show.
For two seasons, the quirky show chronicled the strange, loving relationship between Ned and his childhood crush Charlotte Charles (Anna Friel), who along with private investigator Emerson Cod (Chi McBride) solved murder mysteries.
The premise was quirky: Ned, owner of The Pie Hole, has the ability to bring things back from the dead with a touch. There is, of course, a catch. A second touch from Ned means the person dies and stays dead. He uses his ability on Charlotte (affectionately called “Chuck” through most of the show), and while love blossoms between them, they’re unable to express it through even the simplest hug.
Instead, they spend their time together helping Cod crack cases.
The “Pushing Daisies” cast is rounded out by Kristin Chenoweth as Olive Snook, a well-meaning, fast-talking waitress at the pie shop. Ellen Greene and Swoosie Kurtz play Chuck’s aunts Vivian Charles and Lily Charles who were a former internationally famous synchronized swimming duo.
The women are befriended by Sook, who regularly delivers pies to their home because both are agoraphobic.
While the show sounds like a lot to take in, it’s really just an unconventional and comedic take on a love story made richer by the characters’ idiosyncrasies.
The dialogue is witty, and in the style of the “The Wonder Years,” a narrator sets the stage throughout each episode. (And fans of Chenoweth’s will find her singing in some of the episodes a big bonus - her rendition of They Might Be Giants’ “Birdhouse in Your Soul” is particularly good.)
“Pushing Daisies” is the perfect show to curl up and watch on Saturday, while celebrating National Pie Day.
So, for the record, is the CW’s “Supernatural,” which just ended its 15-season run in November.
In the series’ finale, pie-loving Dean Winchester and his brother Sam go to the Akron Pie Fest.
It’s a nod to Dean’s obsession with pie, which spanned the entire series.
Other days to celebrate this week include:
n Jan. 21: National Hugging Day, Squirrel Appreciation Day, International Sweatpants Day
n Jan. 22: Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day, National Hot Sauce Day, National Blonde Brownie Day
n Jan. 23: National Pie Day, National Handwriting Day
n Jan. 24: Global Belly Laugh Day, Beer Can Appreciation Day, National Compliment Day
n Jan. 25: National Opposite Day, National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day, National Florida Day
n Jan. 26: National Spouse’s Day, National Plan for Vacation Day, National Green Juice Day
n Jan. 27: Punch the Clock Day, Chocolate Cake Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.