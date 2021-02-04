An international initiative on Saturday aims to remind parents how important it is to encourage their children to engage at local libraries.
Take Your Child to the Library Day, started a decade ago in Connecticut, “raises community awareness about the importance of the library in the life of a child, and promotes library services and programs for children and families” according to the website takeyourchildtothelibrary.org.
Fayette is fortunate to have several local libraries spread across the county, many of which have offered scheduled pickup of books and other materials throughout the pandemic.
Some have also offered virtual programming, either through social media or individual library websites, to keep patrons engaged.
While taking a child to the library might not be in the cards to celebrate on Saturday, the joint website for the county’s libraries, fayettelibraries.org, offers many different ways to engage.
Fayettelibraries.org also has a link to 20 libraries throughout Fayette, Greene and Washington counties that are members of the WAGGIN network, which provides members a shared online catalog of all of their offerings.
That includes more than 850,000 books, movies and e-resources.
And those who work in libraries are looking forward to reopening fully.
“Libraries in many communities are called the third place,” Uniontown Public Library Director Christy Fusco said earlier this year. “We feel that when we are closed, that important role that we fulfill in the community, where people can come and meet each other that’s not in their homes or at a restaurant, we feel that’s important, and we’re really missing that.”
Other days to celebrate this week include:
n Feb. 4: Stuffed Mushroom Day, Thank a Mailman Day, Optimist Day
n Feb. 5: Bubble Gum Day, National Weatherperson’s Day, World Nutella Day
n Feb. 6: Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Take Your Child to the Library Day, National Chopsticks Day
n Feb. 7: Send a Card to a Friend Day, Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day
n Feb. 8: Boy Scout Day, Kite Flying Day, Opera Day
n Feb. 9: Toothache Day, Extraterrestrial Culture Day, Read in the Bathtub Day
n Feb. 10: Umbrella Day, National Flannel Day, National Cream Cheese Brownie Day
