If there’s a time to display the American flag, it’s the upcoming Independence Day when many homes proudly fly Old Glory.
There’s nothing like the Stars and Stripes to create a patriotic feeling, but you want to treat the flag with reverence and make sure you are displaying it with respect.
The federal website www.usa.gov offers information from the official Flag Code on the rules for displaying the American flag, which was adopted by the Second Continental Congress at Philadelphia on June 14, 1777.
Some guidelines are:
n From sunrise to sunset: If you want to fly it after dark, it will need to be lit by a nearby light. Don’t fly the flag during inclement weather, unless it’s an all-weather flag.
n On the porch: The union of the flag — the blue section with white stars — should be placed at the peak of the staff unless the flag is at half-staff. When the flag is suspended from a rope on a pole extending from a house, the flag should be hoisted out, union first, from the building.
n On the wall or the window: When the flag is displayed on a flat surface like a wall, the union should be at the top left.
n On the street: The flag should be suspended vertically with the union to the north in an east and west street or to the east in a north and south street. The flag should never touch anything beneath it, so make sure it’s hoisted at the proper height.
n On a vehicle: The staff should be fixed firmly on the right side of the vehicle. Do not drape the flag over the hood, top, sides, or back of a vehicle or a boat.
n Half-staff: During periods of mourning, it is common to see the flag flying at half-staff. Only presidents can proclaim such periods for a national remembrance. Governors can also declare mourning periods at a local level.
The website also advises people to take care of their flags. That includes taking it to a dry cleaner and storing it in a well-ventilated area. If the flag gets wet, make sure it is completely dry before storing it. If the flag is damaged or worn out, it should be burned or disposed of with dignity.
Other occasions to celebrate this week include:
July 1: National Postal Worker Day, National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day, International Joke Day
July 2: National Anisette Day, Drive Your Corvette to Work Day, I Forgot Day
July 3: National Fried Clam Day, National Eat Your Beans Day, International Cherry Pit Spitting Day
July 4: Independence Day, National Barbecued Spareribs Day, Alice in Wonderland Day
July 5: National Hawaii Day, National Workaholics Day, National Bikini Day
July 6: National Hand Roll Day, National Fried Chicken Day, International Kissing Day
July 7: National Dive Bar Day, National Father-Daughter Take a Walk Day, National Macaroni Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.