From bats to animal crackers, and crawfish to high fives, the upcoming week has plenty of holidays to observe.
Perhaps the oddest among them is National Velociraptor Awareness Day.
Brought to fame (or infamy, depending on how you look at it) in the popular series of “Jurassic Park” movies, raptors are bipedal carnivores with a long tail and an upturned snout that roamed the Earth more than 70 million years ago.
According to livescience.com, their name is derived from the Latin words velox (swift) and raptor (robber or plunderer).
Velociraptors.info, a tongue-in-cheek site, touts the American Society for Velociraptor Attack Prevention as a safety group dedicated to protecting people from the long-extinct predators.
Those who want to celebrate the mighty velociraptor on Sunday have a number of watching options in five “Jurassic Park” movies. There are also a number of documentaries that feature more factual information about the “swift robber.”
Other occasions to celebrate include:
April 15: National Rubber Eraser Day, National Titanic Remembrance Day, National High Five Day
April 16: National Orchid Day, National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day, National Bean Counter Day
April 17: National Crawfish Day, International Bat Appreciation Day, National Haiku Poetry Day
April 18: National Columnists’ Day, National Animal Crackers Day, National Velociraptor Awareness Day
April 19: National Garlic Day, National Hanging Out Day, National North Dakota Day
April 20: National Look Alike Day, National Lima Bean Respect Day, Volunteer Recognition Day
April 21: National Kindergarten Day, National Yellow Bat Day, World Creativity and Innovation Day
