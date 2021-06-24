High school and middle school summer camp students at Stage Right in Greensburg will perform two shows this weekend.
Preteen campers will present the middle school edition of "Rock of Ages" at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Teen campers will stage the high school edition of "Heathers: The Musical" on Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. The performances will be at Westmoreland County Community College Science Hall Auditorium.
Anthony Marino, artistic director for Stage Right, said they have been doing summer camps for 23 years with one production per age group for each camp. During camp, students take classes in acting, voice, jazz, tap and modern dance before rehearsals each day. The summer camp and rehearsals for the productions started on June 7 and ran Monday through Friday, giving the campers three weeks to prepare for the performances.
“They have come together in three weeks in their summer and worked passionately and very hard on creating art and using their talents to make something positive,” Marino said.
At the end of the camp, the students will have been coached by multiple professionals from Broadway and will have their own professional headshots to use for future auditions.
Mia Confer, 15, of Penn Township in Westmoreland County, plays Martha in "Heathers: The Musical," and has been going to Stage Right summer camps for five years. Confer said summer camp gives her the opportunity to make friends and be open with people while doing something she loves.
“You get to hang out with everybody, not just the people in your bubble,” she said.
Marino said there are 81 children involved in the summer’s first camp, with 25 preteens and 56 teens. In order to ensure that each child has the most educational and fun experience, the shows are cast multiple times, with different children playing the main and supporting roles in each show.
“Heathers: The Musical” is cast four times, because there are so many students in the show. “Rock of Ages” is cast twice.
Marino said he believes the shows will attract audiences from different age groups. “Rock of Ages” features classic 1980s hits that many middle-aged adults remember, “Heathers: The Musical” brings audiences back to high school, where 17-year-old Veronica Sawyer tries to fit in with the popular “Heathers” clique, also in the 1980s.
“("Heathers") puts high school under a microscope and talks about kids who have these roles that they have to play, and some of these roles are very damaging to who they are and how they deal with that,” Marino said. “It’s something the kids really connect to because they see so much of themselves in it.”
Paige Tokay, 15, of Irwin, is a new camper this year. Tokay believes many of the difficult issues dealt with in “Heathers” need to be discussed.
“The show touches a lot of serious subjects with mental health, anxiety, depression, I know Heather Duke has an (eating disorder). It talks about a lot of these serious subjects that people don’t get the chance to talk about a lot, so it’s a chance for people to relate to these struggles that the characters have,” Tokay said.
The performances are all in-person and will not be available for online viewing. Those who attend should wear a mask unless they are fully vaccinated, Marino said.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students. They are available online at stagerightgreensburg.com/shows or by calling 724-832-7464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.