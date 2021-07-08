July 2021 will be the Summer of Love in Hempfield Township as the Stage Right Theatre Company presents its production of the musical “Hair” this weekend.
“Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical” is considered a landmark musical. It tells the story of the "tribe," a group of politically active, long-haired hippies of the "Age of Aquarius" living a bohemian life in New York and fighting against conscription into the Vietnam War.
Claude (Anthony Marino Jr.), his good friend Berger (Kevin O’Leary), their roommate Sheila (Ryan Jordan) and their friends struggle to balance their lives, loves and the sexual revolution with their rebellion against the war, their conservative parents and society.
“We have assembled a great cast of actors who are not only talented, but in all cases they are actors who connect with the ethos of the characters whose stories they are telling,” said Tony Marino, "Hair"'s director.
Marino added that when he and the "Hair" cast sat down on the first night of rehearsals, he asked them how many of the actors had attended a rally or contributed to a cause in the last year, and every hand went up.
“Then we sang 'Aquarius,' and by the end of the first night I knew that we had put together the right group of actors,” Marino said.
“Hair” is choreographed by Renata Marino with musical direction by Christopher McAllister from book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot.
The Stage Right Theatre Company will stage “Hair” at 8:30 p.m. today through Saturday at the Smail Ampitheatre in Hempfield Park in Hempfield Township.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students; all attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the outdoor show.
The rain location for the show will be at The Lamp Theatre in Irwin with starting time at 8 p.m.
For tickets call 724-832-7464 or go to www.stagerightgreensburg.com/shows
