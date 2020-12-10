Ebenezer Scrooge will visit the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier this weekend in the original play, “The Christmas Eve Diner Dilemma.”
Written by Leigh Ann Rice-McCulty and her son, 16-year-old Lanigan, the play chronicles the Christmas Eve goings-on of a diner the miserly Scrooge intends to close because its owners can’t pay the rent.
“They have this last night, Christmas Eve, and each group of customers that comes in contributes to help the diner,” Rice-McCulty said. “Without giving too much away, Ebenezer meets someone who talks him through things and reminds him of his past.”
The comedy is set in the 1950s, and features a band playing tunes from that era.
During a holiday season filled with real-life stress, the play offers laughter and reminders of what’s important.
“With everything that’s going on, the play shows that little things can help,” Rice-McCulty said.
As a community theatre, she said they enjoy doing original productions. Staging those type of shows, she said, offers the opportunity to see a play come to life – and the ability to change things in the script that don’t quite work.
Her family owns the Diamond Theatre, having purchased it several years ago as a way to keep community theatre alive and thriving for those who enjoy participating – on stage or behind the scenes.
“There are so many benefits to theatre,” she said, especially now as COVID-19 has halted many activities. “To have that outlet, to be out there and be someone else, there’s nothing better.”
Audiences, too, benefit from the escape a play provides, she said.
While the play will be presented in person, those who attend will have their temperatures taken at the door. Masking and other social distancing rules will also be observed, with families seated together. Rows are also blocked off to ensure adequate space between patrons.
The performers, too, have observed social distancing and masking guidelines during rehearsals.
“The Christmas Eve Diner Dilemma” will be presented Saturday at 3 and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 3 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for those 10 and under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.