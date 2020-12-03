A holiday tradition for many families will move online as the Pennsylvania Ballet Conservatory performs “The Nutcracker” over live stream from The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
The Peters Township-based conservatory will stream performances at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6.
“I think the arts has a place in keeping everyone’s spirits up, and I think doing a live stream is a safe way to bring the arts to people,” said Diane Damon, co-owner of the Pennsylvania Ballet Conservatory. “It’s bringing that little bit of joy into people’s homes when people have sacrificed so much.”
To accommodate for social distancing, Damon said they reduced the numbers of dancers in some of the larger numbers, such as “The Waltz of the Flowers” and the “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.” The dancers will be spaced apart and wear masks while performing.
“It’s definitely been a challenge, because we do want to follow the safety guidelines. We do want to keep everyone safe,” she said.
She said she did not want her dancers to miss the opportunity to perform.
“We have students graduating this year who have been dancing since they were 4 years old, so it’s really nice to give them the opportunity to showcase all of their hard work,” she said.
In addition, she said out-of-state relatives of the students are able to watch the performances.
“Since it’s live streamed, we have relatives in Oregon, California, that don’t typically get to watch,” she said.
“The Nutcracker” will be the conservatory’s first live streamed performance. She said The Palace Theatre purchased equipment for live streaming, and she was impressed by the quality of performance they are able to produce online.
“It sounded really amazing, and we’re really excited about it,” she said. “We are trying to keep everyone safe in doing this, but really bring some Christmas joy into everyone’s lives in a time when it is so hard for everyone.”
She said they perform “The Nutcracker” every year, and they were excited to have the opportunity to perform amid the pandemic.
“Of course, this year it looks a little bit different, but I still think it’s a nice holiday tradition for everyone,” she said. “Our dancers are really excited. It’s really been a tough year for everyone.”
Tickets are $35 per household. To buy tickets, visit https://www.thepalacetheatre.org/concerts-events/pa-ballet/ or call 724-836-8000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.