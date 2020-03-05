For its 15th annual production, the Connellsville Area Middle School is bringing the enchanting modern classic from Disney, “Frozen Jr.” to the stage. Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, “Frozen Jr.” brings everyone’s favorite sisters, Elsa and Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life.
Ben Haines, director of the show, said the middle school’s scaled down version of the musical will be performed March 13-15.
Although the show may be condensed, the cast isn’t. According to Haines, there are over 150 students involved in the production.
The leads are: Eva Lypson as Elsa, Ivy Flesik as Anna, Chloe Tinkey as Olaf, Jakob Weaver as Hans, Edward Stephenson as Kristoff, and Julia DeStefano as Sven.
The show features the story of “true love and acceptance between sisters. ‘Frozen Jr.’ expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, ‘Frozen Jr.’ is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.”
The show adapted for middle school theater features all of the songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
According to Haines, the recognizable favorites will be a part of the show.
“Of course the most popular song from this show is ‘Let It Go,’ but there are so many other great songs as well such as ‘For the First Time in Forever,’ ‘Fixer Upper,’ ‘Love is an Open Door,’ and ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’”
The students were thrilled to learn they were doing this show, because the story is one most – if not all – of the students are familiar with.
The cast and crew, according to Haines, has been working hard.
“Rehearsals have been going very well so far,” said Haines. “We have an outstanding group of kids who are dedicated to making this production the best that it can be.”
“I hope the community can make it out to see this great show with an amazing group of kids,” he added.
The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 13-14 and 2 p.m. March 15 in the middle school auditorium.
Tickets are $8 and can be purchased online at connellsvillecenterstage.ludus.com or at the door one hour before the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.