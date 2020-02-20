The Department of Music and Theatre at California University of Pennsylvania will open its spring season with an “Evening of Creativity.”
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Feb. 20-21 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 22 in Steele Hall Blaney Theatre.
The evening will consist of four pieces:
The first is “Controlling Interest” by Wayne Rawley, a play that will be directed by Cal U graduate student Christina Bordini. Cast members include: Elijah Gilbert, Shane Callahan, Matt Stroop, Garrett Smyth, and Rachel Phillips.
Next, “SoCo” is an original play written by Michael Mastandrea and directed by student Sara Sproul. Cast members are Holly Grainger and Rolando Gonzalez.
The third is “A Thousand Words,” a musical painting experience with student Mollie Ehrlichman playing the ukulele while fellow student Braylee Pierce paints.
Last is an improvisational group — a form of live theater in which the plot, characters and dialogue are made up in the moment. Cast members include Shane Callahan, Noah Dohanich, Mack Freed, Gilbert, Christina Kent, and Quest Sawyer.
Tickets are $12 for adults; $6 for those 55 and older and 12 and younger. Cal U students with valid CalCards pay just 50 cents, plus a $5 deposit that is refunded at the show.
For ticket information, or to charge tickets by phone, call the Steele Hall Box Office at 724-938-5943. Tickets are also available online at https://tinyurl.com/eveningofcreativity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.