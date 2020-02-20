Kelly Tunney, kgtunney.com

California University theatre students will direct and act in a variety of works at the Evening of Creativity on February 20 and 21 at 7:00 pm, and February 22 at 2:00 and 7:00 pm. Clockwise in groups from left, Michael Mastandrea and Sarah Sproul; Macey Freed, Elijah Gilbert, Shane Callahan, Quest Sawyer and Noah Dohanich; Mollie Erlichman and Braylee Pierce; and Christina Bordini.