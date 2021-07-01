Theatre West Virginia, located near Beckley, W.Va., is launching its summer season, after having closed last year for the first time in its 66-year history.
The company produces original works, beloved Broadway musicals and special productions in Cliffside Amphitheater in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, America's newest national park.
The season starts with "Alice in Wonderland" this weekend. Next up is "Honey in the Rock," the American Civil War drama that has been performed exclusively at Theatre West Virginia since 1961. Opening July 8 and continuing through July 13, "Honey in the Rock" tells the story of West Virginia's creation.
For the first time in its history, Shakespeare comes to Theatre West Virginia in the form of "Romeo and Juliet," which will be presented July 11, 18 and 25. After that, the musical "Tarzan" opens July 23 and wraps up July 31. The season concludes Aug. 1 with West Virginia singer Landau Eugene Murphy singing oldies with former members of the Temptations, the Platters, the Drifters and the Four Tops.
Most performances start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets or information are available at www.theatrewestvirginia.org or by calling 304-256-6800.
