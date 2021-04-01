A free virtual concert series will continue bringing tunes into homes each Thursday night.
The Westmoreland Cultural Trust extended its popular livestream series, The VIP (Virtually in The Palace) Experience through the end of May.
The series features one live act each week at 7 p.m., streaming a live concert on the Facebook pages of The Palace Theatre in Greensburg and the Westmoreland Cultural Trust. A wide variety of different musical genres are featured.
The streams started on Jan. 28, and were slated to end last Thursday. The added acts provide weekly entertainment Thursday evenings through May 29.
“We have had such an overwhelming response to the shows. People are really enjoying seeing live performances once again from The Palace Theatre,” remarked Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas. “We’ve had viewers tune in from across the country – from Florida to California to Alaska. By extending the series, we can offer even more talented performers a chance to play on our stage and reach a new audience while also giving our patrons a way to experience live music safely.”
The regional acts will play their shows live on the Palace Theatre stage.
“The series is a collaborative effort with the Trust supporting regional artists whose performances have been severely limited due to the pandemic. Fans who have been missing live concerts will be able to enjoy some of their favorite artists and explore new artists while the bands will get a chance to play our historic stage and showcase their music,” Kopas said earlier this year.
Each evening will incorporate a fan-inspired Q&A session in between music sets. The public may submit questions via the Trust or The Palace Theatre Facebook pages.
Derek Woods Band performed Americana/rock music last month as part of the series. Frontman Derek Woods said it was exciting to return to the stage in the band’s first performance in 2021.
“It is a great honor for us to perform on the historic stage of The Palace Theatre,” he said at the time.
During the performances, viewers will be encouraged to donate during this critical time to help support the artists and Westmoreland Cultural Trust, a nonprofit organization.
A diverse selection of artists has been chosen for the second half of the series, including:
April 1: Trailheads (heavy-hitting, progressive funk)
April 8: Jackson Gardner (Americana, alt-country/rock, singer/songwriter)
April 22: Dan Bubien & The Delta Struts (soulful roots/blues)
April 29: The Bleepy Things (funk and punk rock)
May 6: Sierra Sellers (neo-soul singer/songwriter)
May 13: The Moat Rats (jam/pop music)
May 20: Louie Castle (soul, funk, and rock)
May 29: Miss Freddye (blues)
The band for the April 15 performance has not yet been announced.
The livestream system was made possible by a grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation. The virtual platform is utilized by regional cultural organizations and nonprofits to showcase local arts and entertainment and is available for rent to businesses looking for livestream services.
