Carnegie Science Center's H2Oh! River Weekend on Saturday and Sunday explores the science of Pittsburgh's three rivers.
The two-day event features family-friendly aquatic activities including turning river water into clean drinking water with chemistry, making a cloud in a bottle, and a River Bingo scavenger hunt on the North Shore.
Visitors on Saturday can catch a fish with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. No license is required to participate. Additionally, visitors will check the water quality of the Ohio River and learn about green infrastructure with a tour of the center's rain garden, which filters storm water from the roof, reducing the burden of sewer infrastructure and decreasing the risk of overflow into the rivers during heavy rains.
The event is free with a general admission ticket to the Carnegie Science Center. Online timed ticket purchasing is strongly encouraged for all visitors, including Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members. For additional information call 412-237-1641 or go online to info@carnegiesciencecenter.org.
