With a full slate of shows scheduled at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg for the remainder of 2021, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust is working to ensure a secure, welcoming environment for guests with new health and safety protocols in place for the first official live performance on July 30.
With funding from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, the Trust is upgrading the Palace Theatre's HVAC system. In addition, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust has implemented further steps to help keep patrons, volunteers and staff healthy. The theater's air circulation rate has been increased, with a minimum of 15% outside air intake, ensuring the ventilation system is operating to full design capabilities in accordance with filtration guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Following the recently lifted mask mandate, face masks will be optional for guests who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Masking is recommended for unvaccinated individuals due to the duration of performances and the close proximity to others, both during the performance and while in the lobby and in public spaces.
Signs throughout the theater will remind guests to be socially distant whenever possible, wash hands frequently, and utilize the touch-free hand sanitizer stations in the building.
The Trust has also added metal detectors. Guests will be asked to remove keys, phones, change and other smaller, non-prohibited items and hold them at chest level to proceed through the entrance. Bags under 16" x 16" x 8" will be permitted but are subject to search. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early and allow for extra time to get through the screening process.
Additional information and a schedule of events is available at www.thepalacetheatre.org.
