Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg is extending the temporary closure of the museum through the beginning of February.
The museum will reopen Feb. 7. In the meantime, the museum is continuing a full slate of virtual programming. Also, the museum’s outdoor “Winter Lights” display will remain open for the public from dusk to 10 p.m. daily.
For additional information, go online to thewestmoreland.org.
