A Grindstone woman has started a publishing company, hoping to give a voice to writers.
Oprelle.com, the vision of Dr. Karen Croftcheck, urges authors to “write your soul.”
As a former teacher at Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School, Croftcheck said she was regularly awed by the expressive nature of high school students. She could see the struggle of teenage years in their writing, and the cathartic release that putting words to paper helped them find.
“It’s what made everything make sense to them. You can feel it in their writing, and it’s part of why I want to acknowledge how important the written word is,” she said. “It can be lifesaving – literally lifesaving.”
Two of her former Geibel students, Maren Krizner and Gabby Kolencik, are part of the team at Oprelle.com, a longtime dream of Croftcheck’s that opened in September as an e-commerce site.
She envisions the company as a place “where novice writers can find a place for recognition,” and all writers can find inspiration.
Croftcheck took a self-taught crash course in publishing when she published her own book, “The Butter Knife Theory: Find Your Light” in 2019. The book details 21 common challenges and offers “breakthrough” moves to meet them. It was inspired when Croftcheck faced a common challenge: a working mother exhausted after a long day, trying to find the motivation to do the dishes.
She washed just one butter knife, which she found propelled her forward to finish the task.
Oprelle.com recently ran a poetry contest called “Matter,” which received entries from around the world, Croftcheck said.
A panel of nine judges independently evaluated the submissions, with Brownsville resident Kate Furlong taking top honors for her poem “Smoke Signals.”
The company is now gearing up for a new contest, a science fiction-themed one called, “It’s Alive.” The contest asks writers to address any sci-fi topic in 800 words or less.
“The intention is to run the contest and take the best entries and make a book,” Croftcheck said.
The “It’s Alive” anthology, she said, will be released next fall, in time for Halloween.
Entries for the contest can be submitted through Jan. 29, with information on how to do so available under the contests tab at oprelle.com.
In addition to publishing books, Croftcheck envisions Oprelle.com as a place writers can come to read book reviews and find programs to help hone their skills.
“Ultimately, I want to make it a place where people can have a platform and inspiration for their writing.”
