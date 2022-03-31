The Fayette County Recycling Program will be featured on an episode of the Good Government Show Podcast.
Broadcast streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Audible, the podcast focuses on positive stories about local government projects. Hosts David Martin and Carol D’Auria, both journalists, cover a new project in each episode.
“I was in shock when I heard the show picked us. It’s very exciting to be sharing our program on a national level. I’m amazed and just blown away that our program could get this much recognition,” said county Recycling Coordinator/Stormwater Manager Sheila Shea said. “It’s wonderful when you have a vision, and it comes to life and grows so quickly. We’re just very honored to be chosen for this opportunity.”
Commissioner Scott Dunn met the podcast hosts during the 2021 National Association of Counties (NACo) Conference in Washington, D.C. He brought their brochure back to Fayette County, where Community Relations Coordinator Kaylie Moore began pitching local story ideas to Martin.
Six months later, Martin reached out to her.
He visited the Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center in North Union Township earlier this month. It will be a part of the podcast’s second 10-episode season, set to be released in late spring.
“The purpose of the show is to highlight good stories and good government projects that work, and this absolutely seems like one of those projects that works,” Martin said. “I think that one of the things we really want to do on the show is share best practices, and you’ve shown that you don’t have to live in a big, rich city - like New York or D.C. - to do this. What really impressed me is that you have buy-in at every level; the county commissioners are on board; you have the state working with you; and from what everyone tells me, it all wouldn’t have happened had it not been for your awesome recycling coordinator who’s actually able to bring everyone together and inspire them to do good things.”
In addition to government and elected officials, Martin also interviewed Uniontown Area School District teacher Christa Sabatula; Jerome Venick of Rizz’s restaurant of Uniontown; and environmental activist and outdoors writer Ben Moyer.
To learn more about the Good Government Show Podcast and listen to season one in its entirety, visit www.goodgovernmentshow.com.
