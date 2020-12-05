Fayette and Washington counties both reported more than 200 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the statewide number of new positives again broke a record.
The Department of Health reported 12,884 new cases Saturday, with 229 of them in Fayette County and 233 in Washington County. It's the highest number of new cases reported in a single day in Fayette, and among the highest in Washington County.
Greene County saw a 41-case uptick, according to Saturday’s numbers.
Allegheny County saw 1,197 new cases and an additional four deaths were reported there.
No new deaths were reported in Fayette, Greene or Washington counties. Statewide on Saturday, 149 additional virus-related deaths were reports.
Total case counts in area counties are: 2,796 in Fayette; 882 in Greene; 5,348 in Washington and 32,651 in Allegheny.
Five people have died from the virus in Greene, 26 in Fayette, 75 in Washington and 564 in Allegheny.
