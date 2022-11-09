Fall provides almost endless opportunities to gather friends and family around great food. From tailgates and family events to those precious last outdoor meals before winter sets in, the scenery of autumn is a perfect backdrop for sharing meals together.
Those favorite fall foods are often best when they’re delicious without complications. Taking the guesswork out of cool-weather classics can be as easy as these Sweet Potato Foil Packet Tacos, which are loaded with flavor and can be customized to fit everyone’s taste buds with personalized toppings.
As the key ingredient, sweet potatoes show off their versatility as an ideal addition to simple or elevated, sweet or savory dishes. Because you can cook and prepare them multiple ways – such as baked, microwaved, grilled, slow cooked or on the stove – they’re easy to use in a wide array of recipes.
Plus, according to the American Diabetes Association, sweet potatoes are a “diabetes superfood” because they’re rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, all of which are good for overall health and may help prevent disease. Their “sweet” flavor without the added sugar makes them a pantry staple throughout the fall.
Pro tip: Sweet potatoes are abundant and have a long shelf-life – up to four weeks if stored properly in a cool, dry, well-ventilated area away from heat sources – but never store in the refrigerator as this can cause “chill damage,” leaving them with a hard center and unpleasant taste.
Make the most of your fall meals with family and friends by finding more recipes at ncsweetpotatoes.com.
Sweet Potato Foil Packet Tacos
Recipe courtesy of the North Carolina SweetPotato Commission
Servings: 6
1/2 pound ground turkey
3 tablespoons taco seasoning
1/2 cup tomato sauce
1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained
nonstick cooking spray
2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
2 tablespoons butter
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups fresh chopped spinach
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
sour cream (optional)
guacamole (optional)
Preheat oven to 425 F.
In skillet over medium-high heat, brown ground meat. Stir in taco seasoning, tomato sauce and beans; set aside. Lay out six 12-inch aluminum foil pieces; spray each with nonstick cooking spray. In center of each foil piece, place 1 cup sweet potatoes, 1 teaspoon butter, 1/8 teaspoon salt, 1/4 cup spinach, 1/3 cup taco meat and 1/4 cup cheese.
Fold foil sides in over mixture; fold top and bottom foil ends inward and seal. Place packets on rimmed cookie sheet; bake until sweet potatoes are tender, about 25 minutes.
