Philly dumplings

MetroCreative

This recipe for “Philly Cheesesteak Dumplings” from “Judy Joo’s Korean Soul Food” (White Lion Publishing) makes for a great addition to any game watch party table.

 MetroCreative

Each year, football fans gather to watch their favorite teams battle it out on the gridiron. Those battles can get pretty fierce, and football fans know they’re best watched with some delicious food on hand.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.