As you plan your summer fun, think also about adopting healthy habits that can help keep your blood pressure under control. When your blood pressure is consistently high - a condition called hypertension - blood flows through arteries at higher-than-normal pressures. This can cause serious health problems not just for your heart, but also for your blood vessels, kidneys, eyes and brain.
Hypertension affects women and men of all ages but making small lifestyle changes can go a long way toward prevention. Start with updating your summer menu with delicious, heart-healthy recipes, like Hawaiian Huli Huli Chicken.
Following a heart-healthy eating plan, such as the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH), which emphasizes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fish, poultry, beans, nuts, low-fat dairy and healthy oils, can help keep your blood pressure in a healthy range. Developed through research by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), DASH focuses on reducing sodium and limiting foods that are high in saturated fat, including fatty meats, full-fat dairy and tropical oils.
Along with adding healthy recipes to your summer menu, NHLBI’s The Heart Truth program encourages these healthy habits that can help you control blood pressure:
Move more: Aim for at least 150 minutes (2 1/2 hours) of physical activity each week. Try keeping yourself on pace each week by shooting for 30 daily minutes of activity over five days.
Aim for a healthy weight: Research shows adults with overweight and obesity can lower their blood pressure by losing just 3-5% of their weight. Ask a friend or family member to join a weight loss program with you; social support can help you both stay motivated.
Manage stress: Reduce stress - which can increase blood pressure - with meditation, relaxing activities or support from a counselor or online group.
Quit smoking: Smoking damages your heart and blood vessels. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or find other resources available online.
Get your summer off to a heart-healthy start by talking to your health care provider about your blood pressure numbers and what they mean. To learn more about heart health and blood pressure, visit hearttruth.gov and find DASH-friendly recipes at healthyeating.nhlbi.nih.gov.
Hawaiian Huli Huli Chicken
Recipe courtesy of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
Sauce:
2 tablespoons ketchup
2 tablespoons light soy sauce
2 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons orange juice
1 teaspoon garlic (about 1 clove), minced
1 teaspoon ginger, minced
12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast (about 2 large breasts), cut into 1-inch cubes (about 24 cubes)
1 cup fresh pineapple, diced (about 24 pieces)
8 wooden skewers (6 inches each), soaked in water
To make sauce: Combine ketchup, soy sauce, honey, orange juice, garlic and ginger; mix well. Separate into two bowls and set aside.
Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Preheat oven to 350 F.
Alternately thread three chicken cubes and three pineapple chunks on each skewer.
Grill skewers 3-5 minutes on each side. Brush or spoon sauce from one bowl onto chicken and pineapple every other minute. Discard remaining sauce from first bowl.
To prevent chicken from drying out, finish cooking to minimum internal temperature of 165 F in oven. Using clean brush or spoon, coat with sauce from remaining bowl before serving.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.