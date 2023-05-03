Spicy marg

Ron Wingard Photography

Everyone should know how to make a margarita, especially those who plan to host Cinco de Mayo events. This version, courtesy of Liquor.com, puts a unique and spicy spin on the flavor profile of margaritas.

 RON WINGARD PHOTOGRAPHY

Cinco de Mayo is a great opportunity to dance, eat and make a little noise.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.