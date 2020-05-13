Baseball season always means my mom's chicken. Without the games, it's filling a void.

When I was a skinny kid growing up on a farm in Northern California, the ballgames on the radio kept me company, whether I was hoeing weeds or flinging a rubber ball against the sliding, wood shanty door.
A baseball broadcast hews to a rhythm - long, languid, dreamy patches, punctuated by frissons of excitement when the batter sends one on a deep arc, maybe, just maybe this time, headed for the stands. The announcers become faithful companions. When there’s a game on the radio, you’re never alone.
It was a major event in our house for us to drive the hour-and-a-half out to San Francisco a few times each summer to see a Giants game in person at the ill-conceived, wind-strafed concrete hulk on the bay called Candlestick Park. It was a dump. But it was our dump, and I loved it.
In those days, ballpark fare was atrocious. Limp, boiled hot dogs on soggy buns. Flaccid, lukewarm fries. My mother could not abide. And so before each game, Norma Roig packed elaborate picnic lunches to properly sustain us while watching the game. Tortilla Española, stuffed zucchini, rice torta and this simple, silly dish that, of course, my little brothers and I adored: We named it Baseball Chicken.
As the years have gone along, I always crave those flavors when the ballplayers finally - finally! - start to make their way to Arizona or Florida for spring training and to limber up for Opening Day. But this year, with the ballparks gone quiet — just one of the many life-altering consequences of the coronavirus pandemic — I find myself drawn to the kitchen for different reasons. Not to recapture the tastes of my youth, as in years past. But this year to fill a cavernous void, for baseball has always been the background music of my life. And this is the year that it hasn’t joined me while I putter in the garden or chop onions.
Truth be told, it’s absurd that I pine the most for Baseball Chicken, of all things. My mom was and still is an artist in the kitchen. She fills the house with the aroma of fragrant shrimp-shell fumet. She conjures the elusive alchemy of the absolutely perfect sofrito. She births her ravioli from scratch (secret ingredient: cow brains) and adorns it with a homemade mushroom gravy so rich and earthy that I could eat it by the spoonful.
Here I am, a grown-up, posting pictures on Instagram of dishes I’ve prepared as if I’ve scaled Mount Kilimanjaro. Mom creates daily masterpieces as if it’s the most natural thing in the world. Why would anyone make a fuss?
But, even with all that spellbinding cooking in the archives of my mind, I found myself one recent afternoon overcome by nostalgia, mopey about the absence of ballgames and veering to one of the most mundane dishes ever to come out of Mom’s kitchen: that Baseball Chicken.
Baseball Chicken has a real name — it’s actually called oven-fried chicken, though its provenance is a mystery to me. That terminology never made any sense. (It still doesn’t.) Oven-fried? Really? But who was I to question?
It starts with a whole chicken. Not a bunch of chicken parts, neatly corralled in plastic wrap at the grocery store. No, this is a recipe that requires tools: kitchen shears that can crunch through the ribs along the backbone and a chef’s knife that can precisely split the breastbone - cartilage and all - and separate leg from thigh.
I was out in Las Vegas not long ago to write about the Democratic presidential caucuses, and I befriended a chef in the Bellagio Hotel who told me he could cut up a whole chicken in 29 seconds. That blew my mind. So I decided to time myself. I got it done in 2 minutes and 20 seconds. Not bad for an amateur, I figured. That Vegas chef probably would not have been impressed.
Once I laid out the pieces, I ran into a problem I should have thought about before I’d even begun, and should have remembered. The recipe asks for me to jostle the chicken in a paper bag. But in this era of environmental awareness, I bring my own reusable canvas bags to the grocery store. I spent 15 minutes rummaging around the basement for a paper bag that I must have gotten one time when I forgot to bring my own totes.
Back on track, I popped outside to my kitchen garden to snip some rosemary. The recipe demands that I crush the rosemary, rather than chop it. I’ve always marveled over the magic of this step, which I do in a molcajete. Something about that small change unlocks the scents of that husky herb in a way I never achieve with a knife. I liken it to the difference between using a burr coffee grinder that presses the beans and a grinder with a rotating blade.
With my rosemary suitably ground, I assembled the rest of the ingredients in a bowl: cornmeal and garlic powder, some salt, pepper and paprika, and then the most 1970s ingredient of all: biscuit mix. I dipped the chicken pieces in melted butter, tossed them in the paper bag of dry ingredients and spices, then slipped them into the oven.
An hour later, I pulled the chicken from the oven. Crispy skin on the outside, with a dusky, flavorful coating; succulently moist on the inside. I was transported back to my childhood. As I did in those days, when no one was looking, I was just a little naughty. I ran my finger over the roasting rack, liberating the caramelized drippings and the toasty residue of the biscuit mix and spices, then licking my fingers.
I swam in the scents of rosemary and memory.
It smelled like baseball.
n n n
BASEBALL CHICKEN
Active: 45 minutes | Total: 1 hour 45 minutes
4 to 6 servings
When Manuel Roig-Franzia’s mother made “Baseball Chicken,” also known as oven-baked, breaded chicken, she would buy a whole chicken and cut it into pieces. She would then place the breading in a paper bag, add the chicken pieces moistened with butter, and shake. You can use any container with a tightfitting lid. The bone-in, skin-on chicken will remain moist when baking, so use the butter in the recipe to just moisten the pieces, removing any excess before breading.
Storage: The chicken can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 4 days.
Ingredients
½ cup biscuit mix, such as Bisquick
3 tablespoons cornmeal
1½ teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary or 1 teaspoon crushed dry rosemary
1 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt
1 teaspoon sweet paprika
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
One (3-pound) chicken, cut into 8 to 10 pieces
Steps
Place a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees.
Place a paper bag inside another paper bag to reinforce it. Then, in the inner paper bag combine the biscuit mix, cornmeal, rosemary, salt, paprika, garlic powder and pepper. (You may also use a food container with a tightfitting lid rather than the bags.)
Spray the rack of a broiler pan with nonstick spray.
In a shallow microwave-safe bowl, melt butter in the microwave on HIGH for about 1 minute. Working with a few pieces at a time, dip the chicken into the melted butter. Gently shake the chicken pieces and use your fingers to remove excess butter, allowing it to drip back into the bowl.
Place the buttered chicken in the bag, or container, and gently shake to coat.
Shake off the excess coating from each piece, then place the pieces on the broiler rack, so they are not touching. Breasts and thighs should be bone-side down.
Bake, uncovered, for 1 hour until golden brown and skin is crisp.
Let the chicken rest 5 minutes before serving.
Nutrition | Calories: 196; Total Fat: 11 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 89 mg; Sodium: 471 mg; Carbohydrates: 4 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 22 g.
