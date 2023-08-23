Bake like a county fair blue ribbon-winning pastry chef with these first-place desserts from this year’s Washington County Fair.
Appleberry Lemonade Pie, by Alexis Elliott
Crust
Note: Crust is all butter; lard and shortening not as tasty, but can be used
2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon fine salt
2 tablespoons fine sugar
6 tablespoons iced water
1 1/2 sticks Creamery salted butter, cut into very small cubes
Use food processor to combine butter, salt and sugar, then add iced water slowly and only mix until pea-sized balls form. Divide dough into two rounds, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least four hours.
Filling
4 pounds of mixed apples (Kanzi, Lemonade apples and two Granny Smith), cut in slices of medium thickness
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup Country Time lemonade mix
1/2 teaspoon lemon extract and zest of lemon, if available
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 pint fresh blueberries
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
Lemon curd of your choice
Roll out and place bottom crust in pie pan. Mix all ingredients except lemon curd together, including un-melted butter. Fill crust with appleberry mixture, drizzle lemon curd on top of apple mixture. Roll out other crust, cover and crimp edges closed. Cut air holes in top.
Bake in a very hot oven, 425 degrees, for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 and bake for about an hour. Pie should be golden brown and firm. If pie is not done and edges are getting dark, use foil on edges to protect them from burning.
Remove from oven and cool on a rack. Enjoy!
Peachberry Angel food cake, by Alexis Elliott
Cake
12 large Hillendale egg whites (Hillendale Farms PA Preferred)
1 cup cake flour, sifted at least four to five times
1 cup blueberries
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon lemon extract (not juice)
1 1/2 teaspoons cream of tartar
In an ungreased, clean glass bowl, separate egg whites from yolk individually, making sure that no yolks touch the egg whites. (It’s important not to use a plastic bowl for separating egg whites from yolk, because plastic bowls hold grease.) Beat egg whites until medium peaks form. Add extracts slowly, and then fold in cream of tartar and flour. Place gently in an ungreased angel food cake pan. Place about 1 cup blueberry into batter gently using a tooth pick.
Bake on lowest rack at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes, until golden peaks are dry.
Remove from oven and invert on a bottle for two hours. Loosen edges and remove from pan. Top with peach topping and garnish, if desired, with whipped topping.
Peach topping
3 cups sliced peaches
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup water
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 1/2 teaspoons corn starch
Place in sauce pan on medium heat and stir until thickened, and consistency is what you want. Cool and place gently on cake.
If a glaze is desired, use about 1 cup confectioners sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons maple syrup and 1/2 teaspoon of milk.
Chocolate Cake, by Amanda Skorski
Icing
1/3 cup butter
2/3 cup cocoa
2 2/3 cups powdered sugar
1/3 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Melt butter in pan over low heat. Add cocoa. Stir until smooth. Remove mixture from heat and put into medium bowl. Let cool.
Add milk, vanilla and powdered sugar. Beat with mixer until you have a good consistency.
Cake
1 3/4 cups flour
2 cups sugar
3/4 cup Hershey cocoa powder
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
1 cup milk
2 tablespoons vinegar
1/2 cup vegetable oil
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 cup hot coffee
Combine dry ingredients in large bowl. Add remaining ingredients except coffee. Beat on medium speed for two minutes. Stir in hot coffee. Pour into greased 9x13 pan and bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes, or pour into two 8-inch round pans and bake for 30 to 35 minutes.
Let cool.
Ice, and enjoy!
