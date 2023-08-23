Bountiful blueberries make treats even better

MetroCreative

Take advantage of seasonally fresh blueberries for a quick parfait.

 MetroCreative

There are so many reasons to include blueberries in recipes. Not only are they plentiful in supermarkets and at fruit stands, blueberries often perfectly balance the sweet with the tart in flavor. These little berries also are one of the most antioxidant-rich fruits you can find, plus they are very high in fiber. That makes eating blueberries — whether they’re nestled in pancakes or served atop a slice of cheesecake — a little less indulgent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.