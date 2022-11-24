Checkerboard Cookies

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon Watkins Pure vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon pure lemon extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons Hershey’s Cocoa Natural Unsweetened powder
1 large egg
In an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar until well blended, 1-2 minutes. Add vanilla, lemon, and salt. Mix on low speed, gradually add flour, scraping down sides and bottom of bowl. Turn dough out onto a clean work surface; it will be loose and crumbly. Knead dough by pushing small amounts away from you with the heel of your hand for 1-2 minutes. Divide dough in half. Sprinkle cocoa powder over one of the halves. Knead until cocoa has been fully incorporated. Place each half of the kneaded dough between 2 sheets of plastic. Using a rolling pin, shape dough into two 7-inch squares, about 3/8 inch thick. Using a sharp knife and a ruler, slice each square into nine 3/4-inch wide strips. Whisk together the egg and 1 tablespoon water. Cover work surface with plastic wrap. Place three strips of dough on plastic, alternating white and chocolate strips. Brush tops and in between the strips with egg wash. Gently press strips together. Repeat, forming second and third layers, alternating colors to create a checkerboard effect. Wrap assembled log in plastic, Repeat, process for second log, reversing color pattern. Refrigerate 30 minutes, or freeze 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with Silpat baking mat, or parchment paper. Slice each log into 1/4-inch thick slices; place on baking sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes. Remove baking sheet from oven, and let cookies cool 2 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.
Though they look complicated, these tender cookies are easy to make if you use a ruler to measure the strips of dough.
Debra Ruffing
Washington
