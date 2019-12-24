Chocolate treats for the holiday season

Whether you’re hosting a party, taking along treats to someone else’s gathering, or you just want to bring some joy and sweetness into your own home, experts say that on-trend flavors evocative of the season will be sure to please friends and family alike.
To get inspired, check out special seasonal editions of your favorite ingredients. For example, HERSHEY’s Hot Cocoa Kisses, which were launched last year, were so popular that most stores ran out of them by Thanksgiving.
“We know that people love curling up with a cup of hot cocoa during the holidays,” says Heather Seamans, associate brand manager of Holiday at HERSHEY’s. “Now they have more than one way to do that!”
Hot Cocoa Cookie Cups
Brownie bites
Marshmallow fluff
White, ready to spread frosting
Miniature marshmallows
Mini Pretzels
Hershey’s Kisses Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Chocolates
Directions:
Buy brownie bites at your favorite bakery
Add marshmallow spread equal parts marshmallow fluff and fluffy white ready-to-spread frosting and top with miniature marshmallows.
Use 1/2 small pretzels for mug handle
Top off with a couple of Hot Cocoa Kisses
