If you’re going meatless on Fridays or you just want fun, convenient ways to add flavorful seafood to your meal plans, you’re in luck. You can create effortless, affordable dinners and snacks featuring these delicious SeaPak selections: Popcorn Shrimp, Butterfly Shrimp and Shrimp Scampi. From flatbread pizzas and tortilla shrimp bowls to one-pot creamy shrimp scampi, SeaPak is at the center of fast, delicious meals and appetizers that can be prepared in a traditional oven, toaster oven or air fryer. Here are three easy-to-prep, creative recipes that taste great and are a perfect choice throughout Lent and beyond.

