Clergy in Diocese of Greensburg are sharing the recipes that are special to them in the “Faith and Food” cookbook.
Among the dozens of personal or family recipes is one from the Rev. Anthony Klimko, pastor of St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus Parish, St. Joseph Parish, St. John the Evangelist Parish and St. Mary (Nativity) Parish in Uniontown.
Klimko shared a recipe for palacinky, which are crepe-like pancakes that can be filled and rolled up.
“This is my favorite breakfast food that both of my grandmothers made for me all the time,” Klimko said.
“Faith and Food” is the first cookbook of clergy recipes released by the diocese. It contains submissions from bishops, priests and deacons.
Recipes in the cookbook range from salads to main course entrees to fabulous desserts, and includes one of the most requested recipes from Bishop Larry J. Kulick – sausage stuffed pork loin.
“There is such a strong connection between faith and food,” said Jennifer Miele, chief communications officer and managing director of evangelization for the diocese. “Whether we’re sharing in the Eucharist at Mass or saying a prayer before meals in our homes, we realize the importance of giving thanks for the gifts we have been given, especially during the holiday season.”
Many of the recipes in the cookbook were created with love by the parents or grandparents of priests and deacons.
“They are excited to be able to share their faith, warm memories and stories about each of these recipes,” Miele said.
Proceeds from “Faith and Food” will benefit the International Priest Program Endowment. To date, more than 30 international priests have served in parishes throughout the diocese. Each has provided spiritual and pastoral leadership for a term of five years before returning to their home diocese.
“Faith and Food” can be purchased online at www.DioceseofGreensburg.org/cookbook, or mail a $40 check to: Clergy Cookbook, 725 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, Pa. 15601. Please include your name and a shipping address. Orders placed by Dec. 6 arrive in time for Christmas.
