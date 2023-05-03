Pork loin

MetroCreative

Pork loin is a quintessential Mexican dish. It can be prepared in many ways with rich spices. This recipe for “Stuffed Loin of Pork” is stuffed with a ground pork mixture to make it even more savory.

 MetroCreative

Cinco de Mayo is a festive occasion that celebrates Mexican culture and food.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.