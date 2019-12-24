Holiday party menu ideas for the grill

Wow your friends and family by using a wood pellet grill and smoker to create every dish on your holiday party menu this season.
With these tips and recipes from the chefs at Louisiana Grills, you can craft festive gourmet dishes infused with sophisticated hardwood flavor.
Appetizer Course
Smoked cheese is a savory delicacy that offers a delicious flavor profile when served alongside crackers or bread. Unfortunately, the “smoked” flavor of store-bought cheese typically only comes from liquid smoke. With a cold smoking cabinet on your wood pellet grill, smoking cheese the old-fashioned and authentic way is uncomplicated, particularly when using one from Louisiana Grills, as it produces layers of delicate flavor by circulating cool smoke around the cheese, and eliminating the need for rotation.
Cold Smoking Cheese Tips:
n Let it reach room temperature before smoking.
n Keep the temperature inside the cabinet below 90 degrees F.
n Smoke outside in cooler temps for two to four hours.
n Wrap well and let rest refrigerated for at least 24 hours.
Main Course
Purchasing high-quality meat can make a significant difference in the overall flavor of your dish, so be sure to select locally-raised, grass-fed meat. Livestock raised on grass-fed farms have lower amounts of lactic acid in their muscles, which offers superior taste and texture.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Blackberry Sauce
1 pound pork tenderloin
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
6 ounces thinly sliced bacon
1/2 cup fresh blackberries, washed and dried
1/4 cup seedless blackberry preserves
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Instructions:
Pierce the pork tenderloin all over with a fork and rub with olive oil until fully coated. Season well with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Then, wrap in bacon and let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Next, puree the fresh blackberries in a blender and strain into a saucepan. Add in seedless blackberry preserves, balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard, stirring frequently over medium heat until thickened.
Fire up your Louisiana Grill and set the temperature to 225 degrees F. Place the pork tenderloin directly on the grill grates and smoke for 1-2 hours, flipping once, until the temperature in the middle reaches 145 degrees F.
Remove from the grill and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Slice thinly and serve with the fresh blackberry sauce.
