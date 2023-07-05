Many people insist grilling has no peers when it comes to cooking methods. Part of the allure of grilling is undoubtedly the chance to spend time outdoors in warm weather, which is when many people do the bulk of their cooking over an open flame. But grilling also produces unique flavors that simply can’t be replicated.
It might be impossible to match the flavor of foods cooked over an open flame, but that doesn’t mean those flavors can’t be augmented. Grillmasters can try these strategies to improve the flavor profile of their favorite grilled dishes.
n Add some wood. Wood is often utilized to add some extra flavor when smoking foods, but it also can add flavor when grilling in a more traditional way. Wood chips can be soaked in water or even wine or beer so they don’t burn so quickly that the flavor gains are negligible. Wood chunks or logs will burn slower than chips, so there’s no need to soak them. Wood imparts a unique flavor to grilled foods, making meals even more delicious.
n Apply a dry rub to the food. Dry rubs are made from dry ingredients like herbs and spices. Dry rubs don’t penetrate the meat too deeply, which means they don’t need much time to add flavor. That’s ideal for people who decide to grill at the last minute and want to add flavor even if they don’t have the time to marinate their meat.
n Bring meat to room temperature prior to putting it on the grill. Meat that goes directly from the refrigerator to the grill is likely to cook unevenly, which can affect the overall flavor of the meal. But this issue is easily overcome by taking the meat out of the fridge about 20 to 30 minutes before putting it on the grill. Doing so lets the meat reach room temperature and increases the likelihood it will cook evenly.
n Season your vegetables, too. Meat and other proteins might garner the bulk of the grilling attention, but vegetables are worthy additions to any grill grate. Grilled vegetables can be made even more flavorful with some light seasoning with a little kosher salt and/or black pepper before placing them on the grill. As the vegetables cook, they will absorb the salt, which adds to their flavor profile. Dried herbs also can be used to season grilled vegetables for even more flavor.
