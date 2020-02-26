In our house, Lenten Fridays were a defining time. Being Italian-Irish Catholic, we not only had no meat on Fridays during Lent, but no meat on Fridays all year. The only difference was, during lent, we were not able to snack between meals.
It is hard to find the origin of no meat on Fridays. There is the theory that the fishing industry needed a boost, so a pope had decreed that Friday’s were for fish. But it is more than likely because of the somberness of Jesus’ death on a Friday; it wasn’t a day for celebrating. In early times, meat was more expensive and associated with feasting and rejoicing; whereas fish was cheap, eaten more often and not associated with celebrations.
Lenten Fridays with no meat seems to have started in the first century AD. This was paired with fasting on certain days, no dairy, no eggs, and gelatin but over time the rules were relaxed. Up until 1966, the Catholic Church included no meat on all Fridays of the year. But after the decree in 1966, it just included Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays.
Not relegated to the Catholic faith, many other Christian denominations have adopted having a meatless Friday during Lent. This lead to a universal recognition as Fridays were for fish and meatless meals. Churches and fire halls have used this day to raise money for their organizations. The Filet-O-Fish was created as a reaction to decline of hamburger sales on Lenten Fridays, not because Ronald was craving cod. Initially, McDonald founder Ray Kroc tried out a grilled pineapple sandwich for the Lenten option and failed. And so, through marketing, nostalgia and the talent the local ladies auxiliary, we look forward to Lenten Fridays.
Despite the decline of attendance in churches, the no meat Friday carries on stronger than ever. This is evident by the increase of chain restaurant fish commercials during Lent, the popularity of fish fries and pierogi dinners at local churches and fire halls as well as the TV stations and websites highlighting the local fish fries during Lent.
As our meat and potato society is starting to get evolve, it is easier to think up meals for Lent. Certainly, if you are one to adopt a plant based diet that is on the forefront, you are golden. Those eating keto are also looking at an easy planning session as fish and seafood can be an integral part of the trend. Also, the availability of seafood in our supply chain makes it a lot easier to buy than 25 years ago. Remember fish sticks…
Many of my Lenten meals, at home, were memorable. I think that no snack rule certainly contributed to that. By the time dinner rolled around, I was starving. Here a few of those dinners.
Parmesan Crusted Cod
6 cod filets
2/3 grated parmesan cheese
1/3 cup fresh bread crumbs
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons mayonnaise or olive oil
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Paprika
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In bowl, mix cheese, crumbs, parsley, salt and pepper. Brush fillets with oil or mayonnaise. Press filets into cheese mixture and place in baking dish. Drizzle with lemon juice and shake some paprika on top. Bake for 12-15 minutes.
Potato Pancakes
1 1/2 pounds of potatoes – peeled or skin on
1/4 cup minced onion
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 egg 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Using grater, shred potatoes. Drain the potatoes. In bowl combine. In hot and oiled or buttered sauté pan, place potato mix to desired size and pan fry both side. Serve with sour cream or applesauce. Makes about 18 2 inch pancakes.
Stuffed Shells
Box large pasta shells
2 cups shredded mozzarella
4 cups ricotta cheese
3/4 cup parmesan
2 eggs
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil (1/2 tablespoon dry)
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
3-4 cups of tomato sauce
Cook off pasta shells, drain and cool. Mix all ingredients except for 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella. Fill each shell with 2 tablespoons mix. Place cup of sauce in bottom of pan. Place stuffed shells on sauce. Cover with sauce. Bake covered for 35 minutes, top with remaining cheese and bake uncovered for 5 more minutes. Serves 6-10.
Linguine with Clams
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup diced onions
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
1/2 cup white wine
3 cups chopped clams in juice
Dozen little neck clams in shell (optional)
Salt and pepper
1 pound linguine cooked
Sweat the onion and garlic in butters. Add white wine and reduce by ½. Add clams in juice and clams and simmer until clams open. Toss in linguine and let sit a two minutes. Serve and top with some parmesan cheese. Serves 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.