One of the continued culinary trends of ‘clean preserving’ and an eye to gut health is still on the rise.
With the increased focus on functional health and wellness beverages, kombucha fits the bill well. Over the holidays, our son Braden introduced us to the ancient ways of creating this magical elixir, climbing the kombucha ladder.
Kombucha, in simple terms, is fermented tea and has been around for thousands of years. Kombucha is said to add many health benefits. It is not only a probiotic, which adds healthy bacteria to help one’s digestive system, but it is also believed to help with liver detoxification, add energy-enhancing B vitamins, and is considered an immune stimulant that helps fight cancer and diabetes and improves mental health.
It has its origins in Asia. It was first mentioned during the Qin Dynasty, around 200 BC, but was believed to be around for much longer than that. It is also believed to be the drink that helped Genghis khan conquer lands, as they felt it was the original energy drink and sped up healing. It made it to Europe traveling with the Silk Road. It has since endured a roller coaster ride of popularity mainly in the East and Eastern Europe.
It hit a roadblock in during World War II due to tea rationing. But, it was symbolic of the Chinese Cultural Revolution and saw a major boost there in the ‘60s. Russia responded when, after the Chernobyl disaster, it seems that citizens that had been drinking kombucha had shown immunity to the radiation effects.
The early 2000s, saw the rise of kombucha in the United States. The mildly fizzy and slightly sour drink has been easing its way in as an alternative beverage to sugary drinks. It has really picked up steam with the popularity of small batch, well, anything. Once regulated to specialty stores and health food markets, it is now mainstream and available everywhere.
The art of making kombucha starts with the SCOBY which is also known as the mushroom or mother. This is why many refer to kombucha as ‘mushroom tea.’ SCOBY is an acronym that means a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast. It is living bacteria that is probiotic, which is why it is considered great for gut health. There are three ways to get a SCOBY: Grow your own (not recommended), adopt one from a fellow kombucha brewer (just need a piece or ‘baby’ and some starter tea) or buy online from a reputable source. It is usually around $10.
Now to make your own, initially the process seems overwhelming. Mainly because of the SCOBY. But, once you get rolling, it is almost as easy as making sun tea. It just takes longer. Keep in mind, that like making pickles, you want to maintain sterile equipment and a clean environment.
You just need four ingredients: tea, cold water (filtered is better), sugar and the SCOBY with at least ½ cup of starter tea. Like cooking with wine, the quality of your tea will dictate the quality of your kombucha.
Kombucha
8 tea bags
6 cups cold water
½ cup sugar
SCOBY
½ gallon glass jar with wide lid
Clean and sanitized brewing bottle (old wine bottle can be used)
Bring 3 cups water to a boil pour over tea in the glass jar. Let steep at least five minutes. Pull out tea and stir in sugar until dissolved. Add rest of cold water. This should bring water to room temperature (too hot and the bacteria will die).
Add SCOBY and cover container with lint free cloth or coffee filter and seal with a rubber band. Storing in an area with little sunlight and ideal temperature of 70-75 degrees, it should be ready in about 7 days. If temperature is lower, it may take a few more days or if higher, sooner. Any temperature over 80 degrees, you would have to worry about mold, which is bad (it looks like bread mold: fuzzy and green, grey, or blackish). When brewing, the SCOBY will start to get stringy, and jelly like on bottom and smooth on top. Doneness is up to your desired taste of acidity. When it is to your satisfaction, remove SCOBY and set aside with at least ½ cup of kombucha for next brew.
This is a finished product or you can flavor your kombucha with fruit puree, juices or herbs/spices. Add around ½ cup juices, 2-3 tablespoons of herbs or 1-2 teaspoons of spices to this recipe. Strain into your brewing bottle with your additives and secure tightly. Let rest out of sunlight for 2-3 days, “burping” once a day to release some carbonation. Refrigerate when ready.
As mentioned, kombucha, like any home brewed or fermented product, may have some risks. Home brewing is not a regulated environment, so it is not advised for pregnant women or those that have a compromised immune system.
Now let’s get boochy!
