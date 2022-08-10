Whether it’s at school or at home after a day of learning, many kids love to snack. Lunches and snacks that are packable, easy to make and fun to eat start with a convenient, versatile ingredient like grapes. As a favorite fruit that goes well with a wide variety of ingredients, grapes offer a balance of sweet and tart for a juicy burst of flavor perfect for packing in school lunchboxes.

